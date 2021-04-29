370,215 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 370,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

