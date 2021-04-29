Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE NUE opened at $81.58 on Monday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,429 shares of company stock worth $15,590,600 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

