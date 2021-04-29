Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.14.

Global Payments stock opened at $217.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.47. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

