Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,659,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.