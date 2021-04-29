Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

AGO opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

