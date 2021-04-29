Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.