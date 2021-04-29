PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

Shares of PTCT opened at $43.35 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $55,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,288 shares of company stock valued at $351,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

