Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.