Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

ETR:BAS opened at €70.89 ($83.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a PE ratio of -61.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

