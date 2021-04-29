Geoff Pardo Sells 133,626 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $7,308,005.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,010.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

