American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $4,302,684.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66.

NYSE AMWL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American Well by 21.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

