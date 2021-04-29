Morgan Stanley Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,095,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 6,382,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after buying an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BVN opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

