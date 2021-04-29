Morgan Stanley Buys 56,014 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Hibbett Sports worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

HIBB opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $79.07.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

