Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Palomar were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,173,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

