Morgan Stanley Buys 26,047 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

