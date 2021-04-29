Morgan Stanley Buys 200,192 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

