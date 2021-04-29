Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREC stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

