Northern Trust Corp Sells 103,097 Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of WidePoint worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

