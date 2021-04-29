Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Donegal Group worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.