Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will earn $15.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

Shares of LII stock opened at $331.65 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 26.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

