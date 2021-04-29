Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will earn $15.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LII stock opened at $331.65 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 26.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
