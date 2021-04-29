Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Mesa Air Group worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Air Group news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $397.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

