Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,220 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner acquired 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APRN stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

