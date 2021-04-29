Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sientra by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sientra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

