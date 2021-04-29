Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX).

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.