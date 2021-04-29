Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,277 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

