Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

