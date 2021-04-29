NRG Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.