Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Northern Technologies International worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTIC opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

