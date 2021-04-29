Northern Trust Corp Invests $122,000 in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of HGBL opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

