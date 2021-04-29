CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $66.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

