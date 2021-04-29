Morgan Stanley Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $87.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.45 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,675,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,076,000 after acquiring an additional 98,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

