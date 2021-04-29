Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RUTH opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a PE ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

