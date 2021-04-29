First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $182.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $184.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

