$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. L Brands reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB opened at $67.44 on Thursday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

