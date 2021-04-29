Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $638.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.30. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.