Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion.

TSE CNQ opened at C$37.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.05.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.54.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

