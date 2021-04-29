Titan International (TWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $684.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

TWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

