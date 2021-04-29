Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Delta Apparel to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Delta Apparel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLA opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLA. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

