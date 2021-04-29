KeyCorp Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $293.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,143 shares of company stock valued at $235,180,048. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

