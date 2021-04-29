Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

