Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

BRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

BRG opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $261.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

