VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $26.95 on Monday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.48.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
