Raymond James Increases Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $21.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $947.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

