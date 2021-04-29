Piper Sandler Weighs in on CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CVBF opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

