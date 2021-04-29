Raymond James Raises Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $40.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

