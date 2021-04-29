Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Decreases By 92.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of CDL stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

