Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Update

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Bull Horn has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

