Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

