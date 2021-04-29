Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

ALT stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

