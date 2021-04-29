Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) to Sell

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

AGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Agrify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

